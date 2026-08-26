Adding just a small amount of these seeds to your daily food can give your body all the essential nutrients it needs.

Just like almonds and cashews, sunflower seeds are also great for your health. If you add a small amount to your diet every day, your body will get the nutrients it needs. Sunflower seeds are a powerhouse of healthy fats, protein, fibre, Vitamin E, and zinc.

Are they good for your heart?

The unsaturated fats and magnesium in sunflower seeds are beneficial for heart health. Eating them as part of a healthy diet can support your heart's functions. But, we can't say for sure that just eating sunflower seeds will lower your cholesterol or blood pressure. Your overall diet and lifestyle play a major role in this.

They can improve your immunity

Sunflower seeds have plenty of nutrients like Vitamin E and zinc. These are essential for your body's immune system to work properly. Vitamin E helps protect your body's cells from damage. Similarly, zinc is needed for many bodily functions and to maintain immunity. So, by including sunflower seeds in your diet, you can get these nutrients.

Also good for your skin's health

The Vitamin E and healthy fats found in sunflower seeds help keep your skin healthy. Getting the right nutrients is also important for your skin. At the same time, don't think that eating sunflower seeds will solve all your skin problems.

Can they help reduce inflammation?

Sunflower seeds contain many types of nutrients and plant compounds. A balanced diet that includes them is good for your overall health. But sunflower seeds are not a direct treatment for any illness or inflammation. If you have any health problems, you must consult a doctor.

How many can you eat in a day?

Although sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients, they are also high in calories. So, instead of eating a lot, it's better to include them in your diet in moderate amounts. Make sure to choose seeds that are unsalted or have very little salt. You can eat them directly or add them to salads, oats, and yoghurt.