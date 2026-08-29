Monsoon Hair Care: Say Goodbye To Frizz This Season With These Easy Hacks!
The monsoon brings high humidity, sweat, and rainwater, which can cause major hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, oiliness, and frizz. But don't worry, you can keep your hair healthy with a few simple, everyday care tips.
Keep your scalp clean and fresh
Sweat and humidity in the monsoon can make your scalp oily and dirty fast. It's important to wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo that suits your hair and scalp type. But remember, overwashing can also dry out your scalp.
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Dry your hair immediately if you get wet in the rain
You should avoid keeping your hair wet for a long time after getting drenched in the rain. Rainwater often carries dust and pollutants. So, once you're home, it's best to wash your hair clean and dry it properly.
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Don't tie wet hair tightly
Be careful when combing wet hair
Avoid excessive hair styling products
Use conditioner in the right place
Pay attention to your diet too
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