Quick Breakfast Recipe: Make Soft Instant Avalakki-Rava Dosa In 15 Minutes
Looking for a quick breakfast recipe? Try this instant Avalakki-Rava Dosa made with rava, poha and curd. The soft dosa batter needs no lengthy fermentation and can be prepared in just 10 to 15 minutes.
Preparing The Batter
To make delicious dosa, start preparing the batter a day in advance. Soak the rice and urad dal for at least 7 to 8 hours, then grind them into a smooth batter.
Allow the batter to ferment for at least 6 hours. Proper fermentation is essential for the dosa to rise and achieve the right texture.
If the batter does not ferment properly, the dosa may not rise well while cooking.
Poha-Rava Dosa
Today, we are sharing a simple recipe for making dosa in a short time.
The batter for this Poha-Rava Dosa can be prepared in just 10 to 15 minutes, making it a convenient option for a quick breakfast or snack.
You can customise the dosa with toppings and ingredients of your choice. Let us see how to prepare this instant dosa and the ingredients required.
Ingredients For Poha-Rava Dosa
- Semolina (rava): 200 grams
- Avalakki (poha): 100 grams
- Yogurt: 200 grams
- Salt: To taste
- Cooking oil: As required
- Baking soda: A pinch, if required
- Finely chopped vegetables such as carrot, coriander, curry leaves and green chillies, if making dosa for children.
Method Of Making Dosa
First, wash the avalakki thoroughly in two changes of water and set it aside. Next, add the rava, washed avalakki and yogurt to a mixer jar and grind them into a smooth batter.
If required, add a little water while grinding to achieve the desired consistency. Once the batter is ready, let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes before making the dosa.
Coconut and tomato chutney are a great combination for this dosa
Coconut and tomato chutney make a delicious accompaniment to this dosa. To prepare the dosa, heat a tawa on the stove.
Add salt to taste and a pinch of baking soda, if required, to the prepared batter and mix well. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the hot tawa and spread it evenly.
Cook the dosa on both sides until it is evenly cooked. Serve the soft and delicious dosa hot with coconut and tomato chutney.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.