To make delicious dosa, start preparing the batter a day in advance. Soak the rice and urad dal for at least 7 to 8 hours, then grind them into a smooth batter.

Allow the batter to ferment for at least 6 hours. Proper fermentation is essential for the dosa to rise and achieve the right texture.

If the batter does not ferment properly, the dosa may not rise well while cooking.