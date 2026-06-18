Got an empty wall that looks a bit sad? A small clay wall hanging can fix that instantly. These handmade terracotta pieces give your home a lovely desi, rustic, and artistic feel. You can hang them in your living room, at the entrance, or even from your balcony ceiling. The best part about clay decor is that it's eco-friendly, durable, and super affordable. You can easily find diya sets, candle holders, incense holders, and wind chimes all under ₹100 to decorate almost any part of your home—from the living room and pooja room to the balcony and garden.