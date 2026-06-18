Clay Decor: Upgrade Your Home With Rustic Touch Under Rs 100!
Want to give your home a beautiful, rustic vibe without spending too much? We found some amazing clay decor items, all under ₹100, that will completely change your space. Check out these budget-friendly ideas!
Clay Incense Holder
If you light incense at home or in the pooja room every day, try using a clay incense holder. It lets the smoke spread slowly through the room, creating a lovely fragrance and a positive vibe. Plus, it doubles up as a beautiful decoration piece!
Clay Diya Set
Terracotta or painted clay diyas really brighten up the house during festivals. You can pick from diya sets with stands, lotus-shaped ones, or even hand-painted clay pot diyas. When you light them, they fill your home with light and create a very traditional, peaceful feeling.
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Clay Candle Holder
Small clay candle holders are totally in trend for home decor right now. Just pop a tea-light or a scented candle in one, and you can give your living room, balcony, or bedroom a cool, aesthetic look. The soft glow in the evening makes the whole house look super attractive.
Clay Wind Chime
A clay wind chime is a brilliant choice for decorating your balcony or garden. These small, baked-earth pots make a sweet, gentle sound as they knock against each other in the breeze. It really helps create a calm and peaceful vibe at home.
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Clay Wall Hanging
Got an empty wall that looks a bit sad? A small clay wall hanging can fix that instantly. These handmade terracotta pieces give your home a lovely desi, rustic, and artistic feel. You can hang them in your living room, at the entrance, or even from your balcony ceiling. The best part about clay decor is that it's eco-friendly, durable, and super affordable. You can easily find diya sets, candle holders, incense holders, and wind chimes all under ₹100 to decorate almost any part of your home—from the living room and pooja room to the balcony and garden.
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