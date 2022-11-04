Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 tips that can help you in improve communication in your relationship

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Effective communication is an essential component in all relationships. Without it, problems can arise between you and your partner. Check out some important ways that can help your relationship to grow stronger.

    A healthy partnership requires effective communication; it is a crucial component of any relationship. All relationships have ups and downs, but proper communication with your partner can help you deal with disagreements and forgive a more robust, healthier relationship. In a relationship, communication lets you express your feelings and requirements to the other person. Communicating not only enables you to know what you need in the relationship, but it also helps strengthen the bond between you and your partner.

    To reduce misunderstandings: Suppose you have a proper conversation with your partner. For example, ask your partner to be more supportive and clarify what it means or how important it is for you. Don't assume that you know what the word "support" means in a relationship.

    Be a team:  If you want to increase the chances of feeling like the team and finding a middle ground despite your differences, you must first validate your partner's perspective. Validating doesn't mean that you have to agree with them. It means you are acknowledging their opinion as well. 

    To de-escalate tension:  Hold yourself responsible for how you're showing up in conversations and interacting with your partner. You can't control your partner, but your actions can positively influence a situation.

    To create a safe space: Listen to understand, not respond. If your partner feels heard, you're making a safe space, and they're more likely to open up to you. Without that, your conversations will lead to dead ends. Feeling safe and understood is fundamental to building a healthy, stable relationship.

    To acknowledge your partner: Acknowledge your partner for sharing their side. Acknowledgement neutralizes, defuses, deactivates and reduces the effect of jealousy and envy. Showing your partner appreciation and acknowledgement is vital to any relationship.

