    Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Here are some of India's most fantastic winter treks for people who have brave hearts and want to experience breathtaking scenes full of exotic meadows, magical oak forests and pure white snow.
     

    In India, the winter trekking season typically starts in November and goes on to March. It is a favourite season for people who love snow and provides a fantastic opportunity for those with an adventurous spirit who lives for adrenaline rushes. Here are some of India's most beautiful winter treks for people who love adventure and want to experience the exotic meadows. 

    Kuari Pass Trek: One of India's most well-known winter treks is the Kuari Pass trek, which is situated near the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. The excellent route leads you through the picturesque views of Garhwal's bugyals (meadows). 

    Chadar Trek: One of the most challenging and daring winter treks near the Himalayas is located in Ladakh, also considered one of the most difficult and beautiful. Depending on the weather, the entire stretch, about 100 km long, takes 8 days to complete this trek.

    Kedarkantha Trek: The Kedarkantha Peak Trek is India's most popular snow travel challenge. Winter snow makes the scene more mesmerising, and the view of the Mighty and beautiful Himalayas from the trail that leads it even more attractive. Located at 3810 metres, or 12,500 feet, this perfect hiking track spans a total of 20 kilometres.

    Nag Tibba Trek: The Nag Tibba Trek is the best winter trek in India for adventure freaks. It is roughly 9,924 feet above sea level. The stunning Bandarpoonch mountain, the Gangotri group of peaks, the Kedarnath peak, snow-capped Chanabang crests, and Doon valley can all be seen. According to a legend, this is where Nag Devta lived. The trip is surrounded by fascinating flora.

    Har ki Dun Trek: It is one of the well-known treks in India; Har ki Dun is located in the Garhwal region and is generally easy for beginners to complete. Some of the Garhwal region's least populated and desolate areas are traversed along the trail. It is undoubtedly heaven for those who enjoy the outdoors and bird watching.

