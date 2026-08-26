KSRTC is installing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) in all its buses following a Central Government directive. Of its 6,063 buses, 2,344 already have VLTDs, while work is underway to equip the remaining 3,743 buses.

Good news for regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) commuters! The corporation is taking steps to make its bus services easier to track by installing Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) across its entire fleet. A dedicated command centre is also being set up to monitor the buses and provide real-time information about their location and movement. The initiative is expected to improve fleet monitoring and help passengers access more accurate bus arrival information.

VLTDs To Be Installed In All Public Service Vehicles

The move comes in response to a Central Government directive mandating the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices in all public service vehicles. The requirement applies not only to private vehicles but also to government-operated buses.

KSRTC currently has a fleet of 6,063 buses, of which 2,344 are already equipped with VLTDs. Work is now underway to install the tracking devices in the remaining 3,743 buses.

Easy Bus Tracking And Arrival Information

So, how will this benefit commuters? The VLTD system will provide live information about buses, including their current location and the route they are travelling on.

KSRTC is also setting up a dedicated command centre to collect and monitor the data generated by the tracking devices. The tender process for establishing the centre has already begun.

Once the command centre becomes operational, commuters are expected to have access to real-time updates on bus locations and arrival information, making it easier to track their buses and plan their journeys.