Harshit Gowda, the young boy from Bengaluru who was killed in a leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills, was cremated today amid grief and mourning.

The tragic incident occurred when Harshit Gowda had travelled with his mother to visit the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. During the visit, a leopard reportedly attacked the boy and dragged him away in front of his mother, leading to his death.

Harshit Gowda’s body was brought to Bengaluru from Chamarajanagar late on Sunday night. Family members, relatives and local residents gathered to pay their final respects before the funeral was conducted today.