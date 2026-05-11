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MM Hills Leopard Attack: Karnataka Forest Department Announces ₹20 Lakh Compensation After Boy’s Death
The Karnataka Forest Department announced ₹20 lakh compensation after a leopard attack at MM Hills claimed the life of young Harshit Gowda. The boy’s family alleged negligence and lack of safety warnings in the forest area.
Harshit Gowda Cremated After Tragic Leopard Attack
Harshit Gowda, the young boy from Bengaluru who was killed in a leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills, was cremated today amid grief and mourning.
The tragic incident occurred when Harshit Gowda had travelled with his mother to visit the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. During the visit, a leopard reportedly attacked the boy and dragged him away in front of his mother, leading to his death.
Harshit Gowda’s body was brought to Bengaluru from Chamarajanagar late on Sunday night. Family members, relatives and local residents gathered to pay their final respects before the funeral was conducted today.
₹20 Lakh Compensation Announced for Harshit Gowda’s Family
Serious allegations have emerged claiming that negligence on the part of the Forest Department led to the death of Harshit Gowda, who was killed in a leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has announced a compensation amount of ₹20 lakh for the victim’s family. Officials stated that ₹5 lakh has already been handed over to the family as immediate relief, while the remaining compensation will be provided in the coming days.
Emotional Scenes at Summanahalli Crematorium
The last rites of Harshit Gowda were performed at the Summanahalli Crematorium amid heartbreaking scenes of grief and mourning.
As the funeral rituals of the young boy were carried out, his mother broke down in tears, unable to bear the loss of her son. The emotional scenes left family members and relatives devastated, with many unable to hold back their tears after witnessing the grief of the parents.
Leopard Attack Claims Young Boy’s Life at MM Hills
A tragic leopard attack took place near Male Mahadeshwara Hills when young Harshit Gowda was walking with his mother.
According to reports, the boy was holding his mother’s hand while walking in the area when the leopard suddenly attacked. The animal reportedly dragged the child away despite his mother’s desperate screams for help.
Within moments, the leopard fatally attacked the boy, leaving his family and local residents in deep shock.
Anger Mounts Against Forest Department After Leopard Attack
Public outrage has grown against the Forest Department following the leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara Hills that claimed the life of young Harshit Gowda.
According to the boy’s family, there were no warning boards in the area informing devotees about the presence of leopards or tigers. They also alleged that the Forest Department had failed to issue proper safety instructions or precautions for visitors travelling through the region.
The grieving parents of the deceased boy have accused the department of negligence, claiming that a lack of warnings and safety measures led to their son’s tragic death.
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