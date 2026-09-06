A viral video shows a shirtless man performing strange acts inside a women's compartment on a moving Shantipur Local train, sparking widespread concern among social media users. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and security of women traveling on suburban trains at night, leading to calls for increased security measures.

Social media users are worried about the safety and security of women riding in suburban trains at night after a video of a shirtless guy inside the ladies' compartment of a moving Shantipur Local train from Sealdah went viral.

The incident, which was allegedly recorded close to Agarpara station, shows the man getting inside the restricted women's compartment and acting strangely while the train keeps moving. The footage has raised concerns about how a guy entered the women-only section, especially at night.

The video, which appears to have been taken by a traveller, depicts a man inside a packed women's compartment wearing only shorts and no top.

The man is seen swinging and lifting one leg while gripping the upper handrails with both hands in the video. Then, while female passengers see him, he walks about the carriage in what seem to be acrobatic or dance-like motions.

Viewers are concerned about the occurrence since it seems that the man entered a women's cabin while the train was moving.

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The exact circumstances of how he entered the coach and whether any action was taken against him were not immediately clear from the video.

Online reactions to the video have been divided, while several readers have voiced concerns about women's safety when riding local trains at night. One commenter called the incident a "very serious matter," pointing out that it makes sense that women going at night could be afraid of such an incident.

Women's safety should be the top priority for any transit system, according to another user, while another questioned the ladies' coach's apparent lack of security guards.

At least two security guards should be stationed in women's coaches during midnight services, according to some users who backed proposals for increased police presence in women's compartments.