BJP leader Keya Ghosh welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to ban alcohol on Maha Ashtami. CM Suvendu Adhikari also announced a ban on DJs during processions and a grand launch of Durga Puja at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya.

BJP Welcomes Alcohol Ban

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Tuesday welcomed the decision to ban the sale of alcohol on Maha Ashtami, saying the move will allow people to celebrate the festival in its “true spirit” and uphold the dignity of Bengalis and followers of the Sanatan tradition in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This is excellent news in itself. We know that the grandest Pushpanjali takes place on Maha Ashtami... It is a very auspicious day for us, and by banning alcohol on this day, the Chief Minister has upheld the dignity and honour of all Bengalis and followers of the Sanatan tradition in West Bengal." "After a long time, we are getting the opportunity to experience the festival in its true spirit," she added.

Durga Puja Roadmap Announced

Her remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a series of measures for this year's Durga Puja celebrations. Announcing the roadmap for the festivities, CM Adhikari said the official launch of the festival will take place at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya. He said the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs would jointly organise a mega event on the occasion.

Grand Festival Launch at Eden Gardens

"On the day of Mahalaya, the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs are jointly organising a mega event. The official launch of Durga Puja will take place at Eden Gardens right on Mahalaya. This grand event will feature a special drone show and fireworks display. In addition, three major aerial drone shows will also take place," he said while addressing the gathering during the Durga Puja 2026 preparatory meeting.

DJ Ban During Festivities

The Chief Minister also announced restrictions on the use of DJs during puja and immersion processions, stressing on public safety. "DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions. Total compliance from all puja organisers, vendors, and the public is mandatory to preserve public safety and order," he said.

'Dry Day' on Maha Ashtami

Further announcing a complete dry day on Maha Ashtami to maintain sanctity, he said, "To maintain the sanctity of Maha Ashtami, a complete dry day will be observed across the state. All liquor retail outlets, as well as bars, must remain strictly closed with zero alcohol sales permitted throughout the day. Total compliance is mandatory." (ANI)