8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How 5%, 6% or 7% Increment Could Change Your Pay
Under the 8th Pay Commission, the annual increment for central government employees could jump from 3% to 7%! Find out the complete calculation on how many years it would take for your salary to double without the fitment factor.
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Demand for higher annual increment
Various unions for central government employees and pensioners are now recommending a hike in the annual increment. They want it increased from the current 3% to between 5% and 7% under the 8th Pay Commission. According to them, the current rate is slowing down the real growth in employees' salaries.
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Which union wants how much?
The All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has demanded the highest hike, asking for a 7% annual increment. Besides them, three other organisations—the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), and the Federation of National Postal Organizations (FNPO)—have raised a demand for a 6% increment.
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Railways union has a separate proposal
The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has put forward a slightly different proposal. They are demanding a 5% annual increment along with a fitment factor of up to 4.0.
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Why are employees asking for a higher increment?
According to AINPSEF President Manjit Singh Patel, the current system takes about 10 years for an employee's salary to increase significantly, even with the fitment factor, 3% annual increment, and DA combined.
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How quickly can salary double with a 7% hike?
Patel claims that if the increment rate is increased to 7%, an employee's salary could double in just 6-7 years. The unions argue this would give employees a substantial pay rise without a long wait for the next pay commission.
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Four possible scenarios for comparison
To understand the salary growth, four different scenarios have been presented: 3% increment with a 2.15 fitment factor, 5% increment without a fitment factor, 7% increment without a fitment factor, and 10% increment without a fitment factor. This calculation is based on employees with a basic pay of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.
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What's the difference on a ₹30,000 basic pay?
For an employee with a basic pay of ₹30,000, a comparison has been made between two scenarios: how salary increases with a 2.15 fitment factor and 3% increment, versus how it grows with a higher increment rate but without any fitment factor.
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Which path gives more growth on a ₹35,000 basic?
A similar comparison has been done for an employee with a ₹35,000 basic pay. It examines how much the salary grows with a one-time revision using a 2.15 fitment factor and 3% increment, versus the growth with 5%, 7%, and 10% increments without a fitment factor.
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Will a higher increment beat the fitment factor for a ₹40,000 basic?
For an employee with a basic pay of ₹40,000, the same method of comparison is used. It shows the potential salary growth trajectory under two systems: one with a 2.15 fitment factor and 3% increment, and the other with a higher increment rate but no fitment factor.
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What matters more in the end?
The fitment factor provides a big, one-time jump in basic pay, while a much higher annual increment increases the salary slowly over several years. However, all these are just estimated calculations for now. The actual revised salary structure for central government employees will depend on what the 8th Pay Commission finally decides for the fitment factor and annual increment rate.
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