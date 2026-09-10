The Supreme Court took serious note of the intimidation of a 14-year-old girl linked to CJP protests, stating a victim cannot be browbeaten. The court sought status reports from UP and Delhi and asked for protection for the minor and her family.

SC Takes 'Serious Note' of Intimidation of Minor CJP Protestor

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of allegations that a 14-year-old girl linked to the CJP protests was intimidated and that stones were allegedly pelted at her residence, observing that no one could be permitted to browbeat a minor or her family for pursuing criminal proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said allegations involving threats to a minor could not be ignored and emphasised that no one could be allowed to intimidate a victim or her family for pursuing criminal proceedings.

The CJI, taking serious note of the allegation, said, "If there are anti-social elements who indulged in violence against a child, and they are roaming free, and are trying to browbeat the child, that may be a serious thing. Cause is justified. There can't be a second opinion."

The issue arose during the hearing of the student protest case after counsel brought to the bench’s attention to a video in which a man allegedly claimed responsibility for assaulting the girl’s father during the CJP protest.

Court Demands Action, Protection for Minor's Family

The apex court sought status reports from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi concerning the FIR, the security arrangements for her and her family, and the steps taken against those accused of assault and intimidation.

The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the FIR was acted upon expeditiously and that adequate protection was provided to the minor and her family. It said that protective measures could be taken and the incident could be treated as a standalone matter by the local police.

“Child is a child. Some measures to protect the child can be taken. This incident can be taken as a standalone (case) by local police,” CJI told the Solicitor General, who said he was aware of the issue from the social media posts of the child.

Magistrate Suspended in Related Case

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the top court that the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate who issued a show-cause notice to a student, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakhs, over his alleged campaign for a protest by the CJP, has been suspended. (ANI)