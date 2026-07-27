August 2026 brings several bank and public holidays, including Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and Eid-e-Milad. Check the complete state-wise holiday list to plan your banking and travel activities in advance.

August 2026 is packed with important festivals and public holidays celebrated across India. Along with the national holiday for Independence Day, several regional festivals will lead to bank closures in different states. If you have banking work or travel plans, it's a good idea to check the holiday calendar beforehand.

Here's a look at the major bank holidays in August 2026:

Key Festivals to Watch Out For

August begins with Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a significant festival in Sikkim, followed by Patriots' Day in Manipur. The month also marks India's 79th Independence Day on August 15.

The second half of the month features major celebrations such as Parsi New Year, Eid-e-Milad, Onam, Jhulan Yatra, and Raksha Bandhan, with holidays varying by state.

Plan Your Banking Work in Advance

Banks across India will remain closed on the above dates only in the states where the holidays are observed, except for Independence Day, which is a nationwide holiday. Since online banking, UPI, ATMs and mobile banking services will continue to function, customers can use digital channels for routine transactions. However, branch services will remain unavailable on the respective holidays, making it advisable to complete important banking work in advance.