Bank Holidays in August 2026: Banks to Remain Closed for 8 Days, Check Full List
Heads up! Banks will be closed for many days in August. If you have urgent work, you might find the branch shut. Want to know which days banks are closed across the country? Check out our photo gallery for the complete list.
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Bank Closure Update
Just like July, August also has a long list of holidays. You don't want to go to the bank only to find it closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, banks will be shut on several days due to national holidays, regional festivals, and weekly offs.
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Which days are banks closed?
While holiday dates can vary from state to state, some days are holidays for all banks across the country. For example, Independence Day in August is a national holiday. Also, all public and private banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
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A look at the August holiday list
Here's a quick look at the bank holidays in August. Banks will be closed nationwide on these days: August 2 (Sunday), August 8 (Second Saturday), August 9 (Sunday), and August 15 (Saturday, Independence Day). No services will be available on these dates.
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August Bank Holiday List
The holiday list continues with more weekly offs. Banks will also be shut on: August 16 (Sunday), August 22 (Fourth Saturday), August 23 (Sunday), and August 30 (Sunday). All government and private banks will remain closed on these days.
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Independence Day Holiday
On August 15th, all banks in the country, both government and private, will be completely shut for Independence Day. While states might have local holidays for festivals like Onam or Rakhi Bandhan, the dates listed here are the main national holidays and weekly offs.
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