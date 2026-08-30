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Four Family Members Die In Minutes: Sisters' Desperate Attempt To Save Brother Ends In Tragedy in Rajasthan
Four members of a family drowned in Rajasthan's Dholpur after three sisters jumped into a deep pond to save their brother. The family had visited a temple for religious rituals when the brother reportedly slipped into the water while taking selfies.
Rajasthan sisters jump into pond to save brother, all four die
Four members of a family, including a brother and his three sisters, drowned in a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday.
The incident took place in Dhaudh Birja village under the Angai police station area, where the family had gone to offer prayers at the local folk deity Hiramman Baba temple.
भाई को बचाने कुंड में कूदीं 3 बहनें, चारों की डूबने से मौत #DholpurNews#jaivardhannewspic.twitter.com/zQdVIwrKY9
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The deaths have left the family and the entire village in shock.
Brother falls into deep water near temple
According to police, the family had travelled from Nathua Pura village to the temple for religious rituals on the occasion of Dooj, which falls after Raksha Bandhan.
Bhola, also known as Ravi, went towards a pond or kund located near the temple. Initial information suggested that he was taking selfies near the water when he slipped and fell into the deep section of the pond, according to a report by ETV Bharat.
When his sisters noticed that he was drowning, they rushed towards the pond in an attempt to save him.
Three sisters jump in to save drowning brother
Bhola's sisters Manorama and Boto, along with their cousin Kallo, also identified in reports as Nisha, jumped into the pond to rescue him.
However, the water was deep and all three women also began drowning.
The incident triggered panic at the temple, with family members and other visitors raising an alarm. Police were informed and teams rushed to the spot.
Local divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search and rescue operation in the pond.
Bodies recovered after rescue operation
After an intensive search, rescuers recovered the bodies of the three sisters from the water. The search operation for Bhola continued for several hours before his body was also recovered from the pond.
Police later sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and handed them over to family members.
The victims were identified as 30-year-old Manorama, 36-year-old Boto, 21-year-old Nisha and 23-year-old Bhola, also known as Ravi.
The family had reportedly gathered in the area after Raksha Bandhan and had visited the temple together for prayers and religious rituals.
Village mourns devastating family tragedy
The deaths of four relatives in a single incident have plunged the village into mourning.
According to a family member, Bhola was first reported to have fallen into the pond. The three women then entered the water one after another in an attempt to save him, but none could escape the deep water.
Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initial reports point to the possibility that the young man slipped while taking selfies near the pond, though officials are examining all aspects of the incident.
The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of deep and unprotected water bodies, where rescue attempts made without proper equipment can quickly put more lives at risk.
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