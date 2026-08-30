After an intensive search, rescuers recovered the bodies of the three sisters from the water. The search operation for Bhola continued for several hours before his body was also recovered from the pond.

Police later sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and handed them over to family members.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Manorama, 36-year-old Boto, 21-year-old Nisha and 23-year-old Bhola, also known as Ravi.

The family had reportedly gathered in the area after Raksha Bandhan and had visited the temple together for prayers and religious rituals.

Village mourns devastating family tragedy

The deaths of four relatives in a single incident have plunged the village into mourning.

According to a family member, Bhola was first reported to have fallen into the pond. The three women then entered the water one after another in an attempt to save him, but none could escape the deep water.

Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initial reports point to the possibility that the young man slipped while taking selfies near the pond, though officials are examining all aspects of the incident.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of deep and unprotected water bodies, where rescue attempts made without proper equipment can quickly put more lives at risk.