Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' as a catalyst for nation-building. He highlighted its role in inspiring citizens, promoting a drug-free India, and connecting youth with the country's history and heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tuned into the 137th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program in Kunwa Wala on Sunday, praising the monthly address as a powerful catalyst for grassroots nation-building.

After the programme, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has emerged as an effective platform for inspiring citizens to actively participate in nation-building and for bringing the country and the world the stories of people and innovative initiatives driving positive change in society.

A Call for a Drug-Free Youth

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister, through 'Mann Ki Baat', had urged the youth to stay away from drugs and turn the resolve of a 'Drug-Free Youth, Developed India' into a mass movement. A drug-free youth population, he said, is the strong foundation of a powerful and developed India. The Prime Minister's call will further raise awareness among young people against drug abuse and provide new momentum to building a healthy, positive and nation-building-oriented youth force.

Connecting Youth with India's Heritage

He further noted that the Prime Minister also highlighted innovative efforts being made to present India's glorious history and rich heritage to the younger generation in an engaging and simple manner. Such initiatives, he added, not only connect the youth with the country's rich history but also strengthen their sense of pride in India's culture, heritage and the nation.

Recognizing Grassroots Innovators

The Chief Minister emphasised that through 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving national recognition to the extraordinary work, innovations and participatory initiatives undertaken by ordinary citizens across different parts of the country. This, he added, inspires others to bring about positive change in their own fields and contribute to nation-building.

CM's Appeal to Citizens

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state, especially the youth, to imbibe the Prime Minister's messages in their lives and actively contribute towards building a drug-free, healthy, strong and developed India. (ANI)