Punjab Congress's Raj Kumar Verka slammed the BJP after the death of 1984 riots convict Sajjan Kumar. Verka called him an 'enemy of Punjabis' and questioned the presence of BJP MPs at a tribute meeting, alleging a 'double standard'.

Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the death of Sajjan Kumar, calling him an "enemy of Punjabis" and questioning the presence of BJP leaders at a tribute meeting for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict. Speaking to the ANI, Verka stated that the Punjab Congress maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward those involved in the 1984 violence. "He (Sajjan Kumar) was an enemy of the Punjabis. He was guilty of bloodshed and was indeed punished by the law. We should have nothing to do with him. The Punjab Congress's stance is clear: whoever is an enemy of the Punjabis is our enemy too," Verka said.

Verka Slams BJP's 'Double Standard'

The Congress leader further targeted the BJP, alleging hypocrisy after three of its Members of Parliament reportedly attended a prayer meeting held in memory of the deceased leader. "Yet, three BJP MPs attended his tribute meeting. The BJP must answer for this double standard--saying one thing in public and doing another in private, opposing outwardly while showing sympathy inwardly," Verka added.

Sajjan Kumar's Conviction and Death

The remarks came after Hooda described Kumar in glowing terms following his death, saying, "Today, the country's political landscape has suffered an irreparable loss. He is cited as a role model nationwide." Sajjan Kumar, 84, died at Safdarjung Hospital on August 20. A former three-time parliamentarian, Kumar was convicted in cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Delhi High Court in December 2018 overturned his acquittal in the Raj Nagar case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He had remained in jail since then. In February 2025, a Delhi court awarded Kumar another life sentence in the Saraswati Vihar murder case involving the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh during the 1984 violence. (ANI)