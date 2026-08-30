Fishermen in Rameshwaram are on an indefinite strike demanding the Centre and state governments secure the release of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. They are also seeking compensation for seized boats and revival of stalled bilateral talks.

Fishermen in Rameshwaram began an indefinite strike on Sunday, demanding the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and compensation for the boats seized or damaged by them.

According to fishermen association president Eamarit, the Lankan Navy recently arrested nine fishermen and seized their boat from Rameshwaram on July 22. Another fishing boat and nine fishermen who had gone fishing on July 12 were also arrested.

Fishermen's Core Demands

Eamarit said the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister had intervened and urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats. The fishermen also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide appropriate compensation to families whose fishing boats were seized by the Sri Lankan government between 2018 and 2026 or sunk by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He said compensation was necessary considering the livelihood of families who had lost their boats. The fishermen further demanded that the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government take steps to revive talks between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen and government officials, which have remained stalled for more than 10 years.

"Demanding that the central and state governments immediately intervene and secure the release of fishermen who have been captured by the Sri Lankan Navy and are currently serving sentences in Sri Lankan prisons; requesting the state government to provide immediate compensation for boats confiscated by Sri Lanka; and urging the immediate resumption of talks between Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen so that fishermen from both countries can fish without any issues, we have announced an indefinite strike," Eamarit said.

Details of the Indefinite Protest

He said expediting the talks and finding a permanent solution to the long-standing fishermen issue was necessary to prevent the Sri Lankan Navy from arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen while fishing in traditional fishing areas. " The purpose of this indefinite strike is to demand that the state government immediately intervene, speak with the Sri Lankan government, and secure their release. We have announced a continuous protest," Eamarit said.

All mechanised boats at Rameshwaram port joined the indefinite strike on Sunday.

Eamarit said all fishermen organisations would jointly hold an indefinite hunger strike near the Valasai bus stand in Thangachimadam from September 1 until their demands were met.