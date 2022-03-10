Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP takes a victory lap as it sweeps state (Photos)

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    The AAP had won 92 seats and was ahead in the 117-member legislature. The governing Congress has gained 18 seats, bagging the second spot. 

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominated the Punjab assembly elections, capturing a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance that pushed most of the state's opposition to the periphery.

    The AAP had won 92 seats and was ahead in the 117-member legislature. The governing Congress has gained 18 seats, bagging the second spot. In the state's multi-cornered election, the SAD-BSP alliance won just four seats and the BJP two. Independents won one seat as well.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE: 'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', says Arvind Kejriwal 

    The AAP had proposed Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial candidate. He announced on Thursday that he would take the oath of office as Punjab Chief Minister at Bhagat Singh's hometown of Khatkarkalan, rather than in the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

    AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed the party workers, supporters in Sangrur. He was accompanied by mother Harpal Kaur and shared an emotional moment as they greeted the party workers and supporters.

    Bhagwant Mann stated that his government's first priority will be to solve the issue of unemployment. "We will make sure that young people do not have to travel overseas... You will notice improvements within a month," Mann stated in his victory address.

    Addressing the media, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Everyone was united against AAP. The aim was to defeat the AAP. Captain Amarinder Singh sahab lost, Charanjit Singh Channi sahab lost, Badal sahab lost, Sidhu lost, Majithia lost. A wonder done by people of Punjab. This is Inquilab."

    "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up," he added. 

    Also Read | Will change country's politics, results are massive 'inquilaab', says Kejriwal

    The promise of better public services, high-quality schools and hospitals, which earned the AAP two straight terms in Delhi, remained a continuous campaign theme for the party led by Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab, where the party won the assembly elections on Friday.

    Celebrations have begun in the state, with trends from the Assembly polls indicating that the AAP has crossed the halfway point in Punjab. Workers from the AAP were spotted dancing with brooms in their hands. The AAP's electoral symbol is a broom.

    In the Punjab election 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party defeated heavyweights such as outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in Patiala, and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi.

    Also Read | Give me one month, you will see the difference, vows Bhagwant Mann

