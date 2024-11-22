Telangana: Fire engulfs Amareswara Swamy Temple, priest alleges deliberate act (WATCH)

The fire consumed everything in the sanctum, including puja materials and the priest's belongings. Locals acted swiftly to douse the flames by pouring water, and authorities arrived shortly after to inspect the site.

In a distressing incident, the Sri Amareswara Swamy temple in Ambatpalle, Mahadevpur mandal of Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was on Thursday (November 21) engulfed in flames. The ancient temple's sanctum sanctorum suffered extensive damage, and the idol of Lord Hanuman was completely burnt.

The fire consumed everything in the sanctum, including puja materials and the priest's belongings. Locals acted swiftly to douse the flames by pouring water, and authorities arrived shortly after to inspect the site.

Expressing concerns, Nageswara Sharma, the temple priest, suspected foul play. "I found traces of plastic on the Hanuman idol, which raises doubts about whether this was an accident or a deliberate act," he said.

The incident sparked outrage among locals and political leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy criticized the ruling Congress government for failing to safeguard Hindu temples.

In a social media post, he wrote, "Yet another attack on a Hindu temple in Telangana, this time at Ambatipalli Amareswara temple. The burning of the Hanuman idol raises serious concerns about the safety of religious sites. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders must take accountability. Why is the state police failing to address these ongoing attacks?"

This is not the first instance of temple desecration in Telangana. Earlier, the Muthyalamma temple in Kurmaguda was vandalized, leading to the arrest of a man named Saleem Salman Thakur, who was caught on CCTV kicking the idol.

