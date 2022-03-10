Give me one month, you will see the difference, vows Bhagwant Mann

"The oath ceremony would take place in Khatkarkalan, the ancestral place of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh; not Raj Bhawan. The precise date will be disclosed later," Mann said. He further mentioned this in his winning speech in Dhuri, where he received over 58,000 votes.

Bhagwant Mann, whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded as their Chief Ministerial candidate, elicited applause from the gathering when he revealed that his oath ceremony would occur at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral place of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also stated that the Chief Minister's photo would no longer be displayed in government offices, as is customary.

"The oath ceremony would take place in Khatkarkalan, not Raj Bhawan. The precise date will be disclosed later," he said. He further mentioned this in his winning speech in Dhuri, where he received over 58,000 votes.

"There will be no photographs of the Chief Minister in government offices; instead, there will be images of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar," Mann said. "Bade (Parkash Singh) Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Captain has lost from Patiala, Sidhu and Majithia are also losing, (Charanjit Singh) Channi has lost on both seats," the AAP leader stated, emphasising the magnitude of the Aam Aadmi Party's triumph.

Mann stated that his first item of business upon entering office would be to focus on schools, health, industry, making agriculture lucrative, women's safety, and enhancing sports infrastructure. "You will see a difference in Punjab within a month," he guaranteed. The stand-up comedian turned politician went on to say that government will take place in Punjab's villages, not in politicians' luxurious homes.

In an appeal to people to work together, he stated that individuals who did not vote for the AAP need not be concerned since the government will work for all areas of society. The Aam Aadmi Party has done a clean sweep in Punjab, leading in 91 of the 117 assembly seats.

