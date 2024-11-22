10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Sticky kitchen tiles and windows are no longer a problem! Learn 10 home remedies to make your kitchen sparkle in minutes. Get a sparkling clean kitchen with simple solutions like vinegar, lemon, and baking soda.

Oil, spices, and smoke from cooking make tiles and windows sticky and dirty in the kitchen. Keeping them clean seems difficult, but with the right tips and home remedies, you can easily make them shine. In this article, we have mentioned 10 tips with the help of which you can quickly clean your kitchen. So let's learn about these 10 ways without wasting time, which will remove the stickiness of our kitchen.

1. Use Vinegar and Baking Soda

​Mix 2 teaspoons of baking soda in a cup of vinegar and spray this mixture on the sticky tiles. After a few minutes, scrub with a sponge or scrub and wash with lukewarm water.

2. Dishwashing Liquid and Warm Water

Make a solution by mixing dishwashing liquid in lukewarm water. Clean windows and tiles with this solution. This will remove the stickiness.

3. Lemon Juice and Salt Solution

Make a paste by mixing lemon juice and a little salt. Apply this paste on the tiles and leave it for 10-15 minutes and then wipe with a clean cloth.

4. Use Bleaching Powder

Dissolve bleaching powder in water and apply it on the tiles with the help of a sponge. After leaving it for 5-10 minutes, wipe it with a clean cloth.

5. Vinegar and Detergent Powder Solution

Make a solution of vinegar and detergent powder and use it. It helps in removing stickiness and stubborn stains from tiles.

6. Baking Soda and Coconut Oil

Make a paste of baking soda and coconut oil and rub it on the tiles. This easily cleans sticky stains.

7. Hot Water and Vinegar

Use hot water and vinegar to remove dirt stuck on windows. Clean with a sponge and wipe with a dry cloth.

8. Corn Starch Solution

Mix 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in a cup of water and fill it in a spray bottle. Spray on windows and tiles and clean them with a cloth.

9. Anti-Grease Cleaner

Use commercially available anti-grease cleaner. Apply it on the tiles as directed and clean.

10. Make a Regular Cleaning Routine

​Clean tiles and windows daily with mild detergent and water after cooking. This will prevent stickiness from building up.

Latest Videos