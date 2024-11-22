5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health

Tips For Diabetes: Diabetics can keep their blood sugar levels under control by making a few changes in their daily routine.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Diabetes Management Tips

Diabetes is one of the common diseases in today's era. Diabetes is caused by poor lifestyle, eating habits, and an imbalance of deficiencies in the body.

 

article_image2

Diabetes Management Tips

In such a situation, diabetics can keep their blood sugar levels under control by making some changes in their daily routine. So, in this post, let's see the 5 things that diabetics should not do to keep diabetes under control.

article_image3

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid

5 things diabetics should not do:

Poor lifestyle:

The main reason for diabetes is a poor lifestyle. Waking up late in the morning. Similarly, going to bed late at night. Apart from this, there is no physical labor throughout the day. Being like this will increase phlegm in the body. It is very important to avoid these.

Therefore, to avoid these, you must exercise for 40 minutes every day. Doing this daily will regulate blood flow in the body and help in insulin secretion by maintaining the body's oxygen level properly.

article_image4

Avoid Processed Foods

Avoid processed foods:

In today's modern lifestyle, the trend of eating processed foods has increased among people. But, processed foods are dangerous for diabetics. Similarly, it is good to avoid white sugar, refined flour, and gluten-containing foods. Instead, eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, include whole grains like corn and ragi in your diet. They will control blood sugar levels.

article_image5

Don't Eat Late at Night

Don't eat late at night!

Eating late at night increases blood sugar levels and causes many diseases. So, remember that diabetics must finish their dinner by 8 pm.

article_image6

Don't Sleep Immediately After Eating

Don't sleep immediately after eating!

Diabetics should never sleep immediately after eating. If violated, the sugar level in the blood will increase. Therefore, diabetics should walk for at least 30 minutes after eating and then go to sleep. Doing this will improve digestion.

article_image7

Don't Rely Only on Medicines

Don't rely only on medicines!

Relying only on diabetes medicines without a healthy lifestyle cannot properly maintain blood sugar levels. Apart from this, there are high chances of kidney and liver problems due to the effects of medicines.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion NTI

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life shk

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life

Are weight-loss drugs effective? Fat cells may 'remember' being overweight & make it harder to shed pounds shk

Are weight-loss drugs effective? Fat cells may 'remember' being overweight & make it harder to shed pounds

Recent Stories

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour RBA

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels NTI

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels NTI

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon