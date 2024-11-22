'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': CM Yogi Adityanath advocates global peace at Chief Justices' conference

CM Yogi Adityanath, at the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices, emphasized India’s commitment to global peace through ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and Article 51 of the Constitution. He urged leaders to ensure a safe future, highlighting India’s role in fostering harmony and cooperation globally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India’s commitment to global harmony through its timeless motto, *‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’* (The world is one family), while inaugurating the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World at the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow. Addressing a gathering of 178 Chief Justices and delegates from 56 nations, he emphasized the importance of Article 51 of the Indian Constitution in fostering peaceful international relations.

“Article 51 is a beacon for global peace, urging nations to resolve conflicts morally and respectfully,” said the CM. He added that the event coincided with the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav year, commemorating 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.



CM Yogi expressed concern over the adverse impacts of wars on future generations, stating that conflicts jeopardize the future of 2.5 billion children worldwide. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the United Nations' *Summit of the Future*, he reiterated India’s message that war is not a solution. He urged global leaders to work towards a clean, safe, and fearless society for the coming generations.

Acknowledging CMS founder Dr. Jagdish Gandhi’s efforts in hosting the conference, Yogi Adityanath praised the platform for promoting dialogue and collaboration among judicial leaders. He also commended the contributions of Dr. Bharti Gandhi and Geeta Gandhi Kingdon to the event's success.



The Chief Minister lauded India’s active participation in international forums like the United Nations as a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to global peace. Highlighting the relevance of the summit, he expressed optimism about its role in fostering a spirit of cooperation and world welfare aligned with constitutional values.

The event was attended by the former President of Hungary, the former Prime Minister of Haiti, prominent global judges, schoolchildren, and parents. The conference served as a stage for reinforcing India’s dedication to global harmony and peaceful coexistence.

