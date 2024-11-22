Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-407: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Nov 22).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 407: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Nov 22) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-407 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-407 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-406 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death dmn

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Kerala: Man dies after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for ambulance battery anr

Kerala: Man dies after consuming alcohol mixed with water meant for ambulance battery

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi anr

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi

Recent Stories

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else? gcw

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness NTI

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list? gcw

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon