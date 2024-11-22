Entertainment

Sara to Ananya: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood celebs

Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan reportedly dated Saif Ali Khan's daughter and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. However, they broke up after a short time.

Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were also rumored to be dating, but they never confirmed it.

Janhvi Kapoor

There were rumors about a relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, they always remained silent on these reports.

Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan worked with Kriti Sanon in several films. There were rumors of their affair during work. However, both called it a rumor.

Pashmina Roshan

According to media reports, Kartik Aaryan also dated superstar Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. However, Kartik Aaryan's team denied these reports.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Kartik Aaryan's name has also been linked with Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, both denied these reports.

Niharika Thakur

A photo of Kartik Aaryan with Niharika Thakur went viral. People started saying that both were having an affair, but they never said anything about it.

