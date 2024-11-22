Sara to Ananya: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood celebs

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan reportedly dated Saif Ali Khan's daughter and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. However, they broke up after a short time.
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were also rumored to be dating, but they never confirmed it.
There were rumors about a relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, they always remained silent on these reports.
Kartik Aaryan worked with Kriti Sanon in several films. There were rumors of their affair during work. However, both called it a rumor.
According to media reports, Kartik Aaryan also dated superstar Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. However, Kartik Aaryan's team denied these reports.
Kartik Aaryan's name has also been linked with Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, both denied these reports.
A photo of Kartik Aaryan with Niharika Thakur went viral. People started saying that both were having an affair, but they never said anything about it.