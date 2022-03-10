Will change country's politics, results are massive 'inquilaab', says Kejriwal

Reacting to the results, Kejriwal said, "The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up. Punjab has done an amazing job. 'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab."

As Aam Aadmi Party sweeps Punjab with a clear majority, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and supporters in Delhi. Reacting to the results, he said, "The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up. Punjab has done an amazing job. 'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab."

He further said that everyone was united against AAP, and their aim was to defeat them. "Captain Amarinder Singh lost, Charanjit Singh Channi lost, Badal lost, Sidhu lost, Majithia lost," he added. Kejriwal congratulated his 'younger brother' Bhagwant Mann for becoming Punjab's chief minister. He said, "AAP has crossed over 90 seats, results are still coming; people have put a lot of faith in us, we won't break it. We will change this country's politics."

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE: 'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', says Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking further, the AAP leader said Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in the last 75 yrs, these parties and leaders had the same British system. "They were looting the country, no schools or hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," he said.

Also Read | Give me one month, you will see the difference, vows Bhagwant Mann

Mann claimed that his first priority upon becoming government would be to focus on education, health, industry, making agriculture profitable, women's safety, and improving sports infrastructure. "Within a month, you will see a difference in Punjab," he promised. The stand-up comedian-turned-politician went on to claim that governance will take place in Punjab's villages, not in politicians' opulent mansions.

Also Read: 'PunjAAP': Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on 'revolution', shares pic with Mann

Also Read: Congress concedes defeat in Punjab; Sidhu gets a lashing on social media