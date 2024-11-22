Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is predicted in Chennai.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas. Due to this, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23rd. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days.

A lower tropospheric cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman Sea to the Gulf of Mannar. Another lower tropospheric cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala and adjoining areas. Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and the day after tomorrow.

On 25th, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, at a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram districts, and Karaikal.

On 26th, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram districts, and Puducherry.

On 27th, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts.

On 28th, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts, and Karaikal.

The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy over Chennai and suburbs for the next 48 hours. Light fog is likely in some areas of the city during the early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31-32°C and 23-24°C respectively.

