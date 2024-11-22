Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

Amidst Keerthy Suresh's wedding news, journalist Sabitha Joseph's revelation about a past romance between Keerthy and Sivakarthikeyan has sparked a buzz.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, a child artist turned heroine in Malayalam cinema, debuted in Tamil cinema in 2015 with 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. Her pairing with Sivakarthikeyan in 'Rajini Murugan' became popular after the film's success.

Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh Movies

Journalist Sabitha Joseph recently revealed a past romance between Keerthy Suresh and Sivakarthikeyan during the filming of 'Remo'. Actress Seetha files police complaint for jewellery theft.

Sivakarthikeyan's Family

Sivakarthikeyan's family reportedly opposed the relationship, leading him to distance himself from Keerthy Suresh to avoid controversy and protect his career.

Sivakarthikeyan's Decision

Sabitha Joseph claims this is why the pair haven't worked together since 'Remo'. Bayilvan Ranganathan discusses AR Rahman's divorce rumors.

Sivakarthikeyan & Imman

While composer Imman hasn't revealed the reason for his separation, his accusation of betrayal against Sivakarthikeyan caused a stir.

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to marry Antony Thattil in Goa next month and is expected to make an official announcement soon. Dhanush and Aishwarya's divorce proceedings are discussed.

Latest Videos