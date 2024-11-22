Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

Amidst Keerthy Suresh's wedding news, journalist Sabitha Joseph's revelation about a past romance between Keerthy and Sivakarthikeyan has sparked a buzz.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, a child artist turned heroine in Malayalam cinema, debuted in Tamil cinema in 2015 with 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. Her pairing with Sivakarthikeyan in 'Rajini Murugan' became popular after the film's success.

article_image2

Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh Movies

Journalist Sabitha Joseph recently revealed a past romance between Keerthy Suresh and Sivakarthikeyan during the filming of 'Remo'. Actress Seetha files police complaint for jewellery theft.

article_image3

Sivakarthikeyan's Family

Sivakarthikeyan's family reportedly opposed the relationship, leading him to distance himself from Keerthy Suresh to avoid controversy and protect his career.

article_image4

Sivakarthikeyan's Decision

Sabitha Joseph claims this is why the pair haven't worked together since 'Remo'. Bayilvan Ranganathan discusses AR Rahman's divorce rumors.

article_image5

Sivakarthikeyan & Imman

While composer Imman hasn't revealed the reason for his separation, his accusation of betrayal against Sivakarthikeyan caused a stir.

article_image6

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to marry Antony Thattil in Goa next month and is expected to make an official announcement soon. Dhanush and Aishwarya's divorce proceedings are discussed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour RBA

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health RBA

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels NTI

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels NTI

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon