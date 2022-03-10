Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Congress be able to retain second term?

The results of the Punjab assembly election is avidly awaited by the Congress high leadership. This is because most pollsters projected that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party would replace Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet. Following major internal infighting, the Congress attempted to repair its image in the state by playing the Dalit card and appointing Channi as chief minister.

Voting will take place at 117 polling stations spread across 66 cities, with a three-tiered security system in place. The Election Commission has stationed 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces at each of the 117 polling places.

Punjab had the lowest voter participation of any state, at 71.95 percent, when compared to the three previous assembly elections.

