'Set up checkpoints on all entry points, GRAP 4 to continue': SC to Delhi govt amid air pollution crisis

The Supreme Court of India has extended the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi for three more days to combat severe air pollution. This decision follows a plea to improve the Air Quality Index and involves stricter measures at Delhi's entry points.

In a major move to address the nation's capital's deteriorating air pollution, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) remain in place for at least three more days. After considering the state of the environment and the pressing need for strict measures to reduce the dangerously high levels of air pollution, the court rendered its ruling.

The direction came while the court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of measures to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, amid air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court directed Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi. It said, "The personnel who are going to man the entry points must be clearly informed about the accepted items under essential commodities. Out of 113 entry points, vigil is maintained primarily on 13 major entry points to ensure compliance with clauses of GRAP stage IV. Almost 100 entry points are unmanned and there are nobody to check the entry of trucks."

"Despite orders passed by apex court and CAQM, there is failure on part of Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV," it added. The apex court said that there are CCTV cameras at 13 entry points and directed CCTV footage to be given to amicus curiae in the case at the earliest. It further said that 13 lawyers of the bar will go to various entry points to ascertain whether clauses of GRAP stage IV are being implemented at those entry points or not.

