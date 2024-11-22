'Set up checkpoints on all entry points, GRAP 4 to continue': SC to Delhi govt amid air pollution crisis

The Supreme Court of India has extended the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi for three more days to combat severe air pollution. This decision follows a plea to improve the Air Quality Index and involves stricter measures at Delhi's entry points.

'Set up checkpoints on all entry points, GRAP 4 to continue': SC to Delhi govt amid air pollution crisis gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

In a major move to address the nation's capital's deteriorating air pollution, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) remain in place for at least three more days. After considering the state of the environment and the pressing need for strict measures to reduce the dangerously high levels of air pollution, the court rendered its ruling.

The direction came while the court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of measures to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, amid air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court directed Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi. It said, "The personnel who are going to man the entry points must be clearly informed about the accepted items under essential commodities. Out of 113 entry points, vigil is maintained primarily on 13 major entry points to ensure compliance with clauses of GRAP stage IV. Almost 100 entry points are unmanned and there are nobody to check the entry of trucks."

"Despite orders passed by apex court and CAQM, there is failure on part of Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV," it added. The apex court said that there are CCTV cameras at 13 entry points and directed CCTV footage to be given to amicus curiae in the case at the earliest. It further said that 13 lawyers of the bar will go to various entry points to ascertain whether clauses of GRAP stage IV are being implemented at those entry points or not.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus AJR

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus

Telangana Fire engulfs Amareswara Swamy Temple, priest alleges deliberate act (WATCH) AJR

Telangana: Fire engulfs Amareswara Swamy Temple, priest alleges deliberate act (WATCH)

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': CM Yogi Adityanath advocates global peace at Chief Justices' conference vkp

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': CM Yogi Adityanath advocates global peace at Chief Justices' conference

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death dmn

Kerala: Strong evidence led to three arrests in connection with nursing student Ammu Sajeevan's death

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood actresses

Sara to Ananya: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood celebs

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour RBA

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health RBA

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon