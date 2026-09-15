Some things in the new notification are still unclear. No date has been mentioned for when it will come into effect. It doesn't directly cancel the old 2019 notification. Also, the new notification doesn't separately mention person-to-person and person-to-merchant UPI payments. The 2019 notification had a separate name for BHIM UPI QR code, but this time it's missing. For now, there is no change in how you use UPI. Whether you pay ₹50 at a tea stall, ₹1500 for groceries, or send ₹5000 to someone, there is no new fee for UPI. Even if you make a UPI payment of more than ₹2000, money will not be deducted from your account because of this notification. Payments made with a RuPay debit card will remain free as before.