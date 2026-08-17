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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert Issued For THESE Places; Forecast Issued For Heavy Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has put South Bengal on high alert. The weather office has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal and Kolkata
Red Alert Issued
The Alipore Met office has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal and Kolkata for Monday, 17th August 2026. A deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the nearby West Bengal-Odisha coast is causing this bad weather in South Bengal's districts.
Forecast for Kolkata And Adjoining Areas
Temperature
Winds
Very Heavy Rain Forecast
IMD has said that West Medinipur and Jhargram districts might get isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rain alert is also in place for Purulia, Bankura, East Medinipur, East and West Bardhaman, and South 24 Parganas.
North Bengal Weather
Warning For Fishermen
Thunderstorm Alert
Travel With Caution
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