Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new Integrated District Commissioner's Office for Kamrup Metropolitan District in Guwahati. The building, constructed for ₹81.20 crore, aims to make administration efficient and citizen-centric.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Commissioner's Office Building of Kamrup Metropolitan District at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

As part of efforts to make the administrative system of Kamrup Metropolitan District more organised, efficient and citizen-centric, the Integrated District Commissioner's Office Building has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 81.20 crore, covering a sprawling area of approximately 12,700 square metres. The three-storeyed building has also been designed to allow for the addition of two more floors in the future, as and when required. The foundation stone of the building was laid at Rupnagar on 5 January 2023. Giving priority to green energy, a 350-kilowatt solar power system has been installed in the building, with provision for adding another 100 kilowatts in the future.

Development Initiatives and Administrative Shift

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the earlier office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District at Panbazar was considerably small and was temporarily shifted to Hengrabari to facilitate the development and opening up of the Brahmaputra riverfront. He said that, in keeping with the changing times, the foundation stone for a spacious Integrated District Commissioner's Office was laid at Rupnagar in January 2023.

The Chief Minister further stated that, as a part of the 'Bikashor Babe Edin' programme, the foundation stones of several projects worth around Rs. 2,000 crore were laid in Kamrup Metropolitan District. Among these projects, the new Raj Bhavan at Kharghuli, the new office building of the Commissioner of Police at Khanapara, the 5,000-seat Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir and the 800-seat Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra complex have already been dedicated to the people. Meanwhile, the Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi and the Guwahati Police Reserve Redevelopment Project are progressing towards completion.

Expressing satisfaction for getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, the foundation stone of which he himself had laid, Sarma said that this was an example of how the present government always fulfils the promises it makes within the stipulated timeframe.

Decentralisation for 'Maximum Governance'

Recounting the history of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's Office, the Chief Minister said that construction of the Kamrup District Commissioner's Office at Panbazar had begun in 1954 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Bishnuram Medhi, and the building was inaugurated on June 12, 1956. Administered from this district, Nalbari, Kamrup, Barpeta, and Bajali were subsequently created as independent districts.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" after assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014, the Chief Minister said that soon after becoming Chief Minister in 2021, he had commissioned a study to ascertain how many people visited Janata Bhawan and the reasons for their visits. The study found that around 5,000 to 6,000 people used to visit Janata Bhawan every day for various official purposes. Following this, in 2022, through a series of administrative reforms, powers were delegated from the Secretariat to the offices of District Commissioners, Chief Engineers and Directorates. As a result, the number of visitors to the Secretariat declined significantly, and at present, on average, only around 600 to 700 people visit the Secretariat daily.

Empowering District-Level Offices

The Chief Minister said that despite efforts by the Government, a large number of files and applications continued to remain pending at the Assam Secretariat. As part of efforts to address this issue, steps are being taken to further empower District Commissioners and transfer many functions of the Secretariat to their offices. CM Sarma further said that Co-District Offices have also been empowered to take important decisions in order to reduce the workload of District Commissioners and minimise the number of pending cases and files. He said that the government is equally conscious of ensuring that the powers decentralised from the Secretariat do not become centralised at the District Commissioner's Offices. The ultimate objective, he said, is to ensure that the public can avail themselves of government services with greater ease and convenience.

Bringing Services to the People

The Chief Minister announced that the government would establish several registration centres for land, flats and other properties at different locations in Guwahati. Each centre will have a Sub-Registrar, enabling people to complete registration-related work conveniently. He said that the government is working to take many public services directly to the doorsteps of citizens. If the government moves forward by winning the confidence of the people, he said, the government can be brought closer to the public rather than requiring citizens to visit government offices.

Future Vision and Directives

Calling for a study on the reasons why people visit District Commissioner's Offices, Sarma said that the greatest success of the government would be achieved when citizens could avail themselves of services without having to visit government offices. Stating that District Commissioner's Offices across Assam have been developed into well-designed and modern facilities, the Chief Minister said that the objective is to create a conducive working environment for officers and employees. He also called for ensuring that senior citizens visiting these offices are treated with due respect and dignity. CM Sarma urged officers and employees to discharge their responsibilities in a timely manner. He also announced that, in the next phase following the construction of Integrated District Commissioner's Offices, steps would be taken to establish integrated office complexes housing all district-level departments.

The Chief Minister suggested that a room be provided for legislators at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's Office and called upon the authorities to develop it as a model Integrated District Commissioner's Office. He also advised the District Commissioner and the GMDA to take steps for the conservation of the water body located adjacent to the office complex.

Following the inaugural programme, the District Commissioner presented Chief Minister Dr. Sarma with the oldest available land record of the Kamakhya Temple preserved in the record room of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's Office. The document, dating back to 1904-05, is a Jamabandi record relating to a La-Kheraj patta land at Kamakhya Hill Revenue Village under Ramsa Rani Mouza of the undivided Kamrup District. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, MLAs Pradyut Bordoloi, Bijoy Kumar Gupta, Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Tapan Das, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam Ravi Kota, along with several other public representatives, senior officials and distinguished personalities were present on the occasion. (ANI)