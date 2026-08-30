Kolkata Weather Update: Low Pressure Brings Heavy Rain Alert For THESE Places
Kolkata Weather Update: The Bay of Bengal is active again in the last leg of monsoon. A low-pressure system that formed over the North Bay of Bengal is slowly gaining strength and moving towards the coast
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Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather
The Bay of Bengal has become active again as the monsoon season ends. A low-pressure system over the North Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and moving towards the coast. The Met department predicts it will intensify over the next 48 hours and move west-northwest, likely bringing heavy rain to several districts in South Bengal.
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Low-Pressure
This low-pressure zone has formed over the North Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal and Odisha coasts, because of a cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough is also active. This double-whammy is expected to cause a major shift in South Bengal's weather.
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Weather Office
The weather office has issued a very heavy rain alert for Sunday in East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram. These districts could see rainfall between 7 and 20 cm. The rain is likely to continue until Tuesday. Heavy showers are also expected in Purulia, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, and West Bardhaman, while other districts might get light to moderate rain.
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Rain
The low pressure is set to bring big changes to Kolkata's weather. The city might get heavy rain, around 7 to 11 cm, on Sunday, along with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. Scattered thunderstorms are also predicted for Monday in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. The intensity of the rain and storms might reduce after Tuesday.
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Sea Condition
The low-pressure system is expected to make the sea very rough. The Bay of Bengal could see winds blowing at 35 to 45 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 55 km/h. Due to these conditions, authorities have warned fishermen not to go into the sea off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts until Monday.
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North Bengal
The low pressure's impact is not just limited to South Bengal. Some districts in North Bengal are also likely to get heavy rain. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar might see heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday. Jalpaiguri could experience rain from Sunday to Tuesday, and Alipurduar might get heavy rain on Wednesday too. Cooch Behar is also on alert, while North and South Dinajpur and Malda will likely see scattered showers.
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