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North Bengal

The low pressure's impact is not just limited to South Bengal. Some districts in North Bengal are also likely to get heavy rain. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar might see heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday. Jalpaiguri could experience rain from Sunday to Tuesday, and Alipurduar might get heavy rain on Wednesday too. Cooch Behar is also on alert, while North and South Dinajpur and Malda will likely see scattered showers.