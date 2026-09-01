A viral video from a Guwahati-Agartala train journey has sparked outrage after two women from Tripura alleged that fellow passengers made racist remarks during a dispute over reserved seats on the train.

A video circulating widely on social media has drawn attention to an alleged incident involving two women from Tripura during a train journey from Guwahati to Agartala. The women claim that a disagreement over reserved seats eventually turned into a verbal confrontation.

According to the claims accompanying the viral video, the women had requested fellow passengers to fold a middle berth that was allegedly being kept open even though it was around 8 a.m. The disagreement reportedly escalated before railway staff intervened and addressed the seating issue.

‘China Se Aaye Ho Kya?’ Remark Allegedly Made

The incident took a more serious turn when the women allegedly faced remarks targeting their appearance and Northeast Indian identity. One of the remarks reportedly included, “China se aaye ho kya?”

The alleged comment has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the use of racial stereotypes against people from Northeast India. Similar claims have been shared across social media platforms alongside the video.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The viral clip has once again brought the issue of racial discrimination faced by people from Northeast India into the spotlight. Social media users have expressed support for the women and called for greater sensitivity and accountability in public spaces.

However, the allegations shown in social media posts have not independently established the complete sequence of events or the identities of all passengers involved. The viral video has nevertheless sparked a wider conversation about stereotypes, discrimination and respectful behaviour during public travel.

The incident has also prompted calls for railway authorities to take complaints involving alleged racial abuse seriously and ensure that passengers feel safe and respected throughout their journeys.