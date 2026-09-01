A three-year-old’s alleged assault at a Maujpur playschool has triggered a police probe after CCTV footage emerged. An attendant was arrested, while Delhi government ordered action to seal the premises.

A shocking incident concerning a three-year-old boy who studies in a playschool in Delhi's Maujpur area has sparked debate concerning the safety of young children. The family claims that they observed a drastic change in the behavior of their child upon return from school, besides physical injuries on the body.

The case has gained more importance due to the involvement of the CCTV footage shot from the school in question. The Delhi police are now investigating the case whereas Delhi government is also taking it into account.

Family Files Allegations Upon Child's Return From School

As per the claims of the family, the child fell ill after returning from school and had symptoms of vomiting and dizziness. Moreover, the child looked scared of using washroom and cried in the night time. Physical injuries were also observed on the face and hands of the child.

The father of the child demanded the school management to provide him the CCTV footage from their school. It has been reported by the family that the first obstacle they had to face was some technical issue and later they had to pay Rs 1,500 for watching it.

Arrest of Attendant, Names of Four People

The police have arrested the school attendant in connection with the case. The names of the school director, principal, one teacher and the attendant have been mentioned in the list of accused persons.

CCTV footage, medical report of the child, and other pieces of evidence are being scrutinised by the investigators. A case has been registered on the basis of provisions of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The medical examination of the child has also been conducted.

CM Rekha Gupta Takes Notice

The Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, has taken cognizance of the case. On her instructions, the district magistrate has initiated steps for sealing of the school premises.

The government has stated that accountability will be fixed, and strict legal proceedings will be launched against the guilty persons.

The case has once again put the spotlight on the safety of children at playschools in terms of the supervision of the staff and the CCTV surveillance system.