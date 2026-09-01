Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his 'purification ritual' remarks, calling it 'ridiculous, comical and vindictive'. The FIR was filed by Haldwani Police. Congress plans nationwide protests against the move.

Congress MP and Senior SC Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday criticised the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi by Haldwani Police over his "purification ritual" remarks, calling it a "ridiculous, comical and vindictive" misuse of power and alleging distortion of criminal justice.

In a post on X, Singhvi wrote, "Rarely has "new india" witnessed such a ridiculous, comical &vindictive fir as filed against #RaGa 4his call 4FIR against so called purification act. Vaguest of allegations in FIR, alleging a non existent offence, converting a complainant into an accused &the #uttrakhand police have enuff time to immly register an FIR instead of investigating real crimes &lawlessness. Worst misuse of power &unprecedented distortion of criminal justice." Rarely has “new india” witnessed such a ridiculous, comical &vindictive fir as filed against #RaGa 4his call 4FIR against so called purification act. Vaguest of allegations in FIR, alleging a non existent offence, converting a complainant into an accused &the #uttrakhand police… — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 1, 2026

FIR filed under SC/ST Act

The remarks came after Uttarakhand's Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint regarding his remarks about a "purification ritual" in Haldwani. The complaint was filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community). Kumar serves as an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation.

Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 -- Section 3(1)(r) and Section 3(1)(u) -- along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the FIR.

Amit Kumar alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

Congress to hold nationwide protests

Meanwhile, Congress will organise state-level protest marches across the country against the FIR registered against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and demand an FIR against BJP workers allegedly responsible for a "casteist purification ritual" in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has said.

In a post on X on Monday, Hussain said the party would resist "anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-constitutional agenda" of BJP governments. "@INCIndia is organising state-level Protest Marches across the country against the malicious FIR registered against Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji and demanding an FIR against the BJP workers responsible for the casteist purification ritual in Haldwani, Uttarakhand," he said.

He accused RSS of having an agenda of "untouchability and caste discrimination" and alleged that BJP governments across India were "legitimising, normalising and propagating" it. "We will resist every anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-constitutional agenda of BJP governments. The BJP cannot weaponise state machinery to target those who speak up against caste discrimination and Dalit atrocities," he said. (ANI)