BJP Raitha Morcha held a bandh in Davanagere, led by MP Renukacharya, protesting the release of Bhadra reservoir water and a proposed gutka ban. The shutdown saw protesters burning tyres and brought the city to a standstill.

The BJP Raitha Morcha on Monday called for a bandh in Davanagere over the release of water from the Bhadra reservoir to other districts and the state government's decision on a gutka and pan masala ban, with former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader MP Renukacharya leading protests in the city.

The bandh saw protests at several locations across Davanagere, with protesters setting tyres on fire at major circles. Renukacharya led a protest at Jayadeva Circle, where tyres were set ablaze. Police personnel struggled to extinguish the fire, and during the operation, a police sub-inspector's shoe also caught fire.

Similar protests involving tyre burning were reported at Bapuji Bank Samudra Bhavan, Shamanur Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Arun Circle, Vidyarthi Bhavan, Renuka Mandir Circle, Onion Market Circle, and Ram and Co Circle.

Protest over water release and gutka ban

The protesters are demanding that the state government withdraw its decision on the gutka and pan masala ban and revoke the order to release three Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of water from the Tunga-Bhadra system to other districts.

Speaking on the issue, Renukacharya said farmers of Davanagere were not opposed to providing water to Chitradurga but objected to the release of water when local farmers themselves were facing a shortage.

"For the Upper Bhadra, 17.40 TMC of water from the Tunga Reservoir; after releasing water from the Bhadra Reservoir, there is the Muttinakoppa Lift Irrigation scheme. From there, while lifting water to the Bhadra Reservoir, after giving water to Upper Bhadra from Bhadra, water is being released to Chitradurga district; we have no opposition to that," Renukacharya said.

"The farmers of Chitradurga district are also our own. However, we do not have water. Releasing water like this is wrong," he added.

Gutka ban fears hit areca nut growers

Renukacharya also raised concerns over Areca nut growers, saying that prices had fallen following discussions around the gutka ban.

"Furthermore, the arecanut growers are in distress. Areca nut growers today are shedding tears. Ever since the talk of a gutka ban emerged, prices have dropped by about Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. There is no one asking for Areca nut," he said.

"Therefore, we have already protested against the state government through a padayatra (foot march). We have come to Davanagere and given a call. Today, all the traders of Davanagere city, students, schools, and colleges are coming forward. We request everyone to extend their cooperation," Renukacharya said.

Bandh in support of farmers, says former MLA

Former BJP MLA Basavaraj Naik also said the bandh was being held in support of farmers, who he claimed were facing difficulties due to the fall in Areca nut prices.

"Today's Davanagere bandh is being held for the farmers. Great injustice has been done to the farmers. In Karnataka state, because of the gutka ban, the prices of farmers' betel nuts (supari) have fallen down. Farmers are not getting proper prices and are facing immense hardships. Karnataka farmers are in great distress," Naik said.

"We are demanding the Karnataka government to revoke the ban on gutka and pan masala. Also, regarding the release of 3 TMC water from Tunga to other districts, that decision should be withdrawn," he said.

"Out of the Tunga water, 17.41 TMC must first be provided to Bhadra. Only after supplying to Bhadra should 3 TMC water be given to other districts -- this is our strong demand," Naik added.

City comes to a standstill

He said the shutdown had brought normal life in Davanagere to a standstill.

"Because of this, Davanagere is under a complete bandh today. In Davanagere, no businesses, schools, colleges, buses, or autos are running. It is 7:00 AM now, and this shutdown will continue until 7:00 PM tonight," Naik said. (ANI)