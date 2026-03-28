Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi’s weather is shifting again as March ends, with the IMD warning of thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds. A yellow alert signals brief relief from heat but continued atmospheric instability
Clear Saturday, Sudden Change by Sunday
Saturday is expected to stay mostly clear with plenty of sunshine, keeping temperatures between 31–33°C during the day and 17–19°C at night. However, this stability won’t last long. By Sunday, cloud cover will increase, bringing chances of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. While temperatures may not drop drastically, the showers are likely to ease the rising heat and make conditions more comfortable.
Rain Spell Linked to Western Disturbances
The current fluctuating weather pattern is being driven by a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India since mid-March. These systems, moving at lower altitudes than usual, are causing repeated spells of cloudiness, rain, and gusty winds in Delhi and nearby states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Light rainfall may continue into Monday before conditions stabilise from March 31 onwards.
Air Quality Stable Despite Weather Activity
Delhi’s air quality remains in the moderate category, with an AQI reading of 148. Improved wind movement has helped prevent pollution levels from rising, and this trend is expected to continue over the next few days. Despite thunderstorms and possible dust activity, no major impact on overall temperature or air quality is anticipated.
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