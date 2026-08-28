VHP leader Alok Kumar expressed grief over the Nepal flash floods, where 389 have died and 977 are missing. He vowed to collect relief material. The MEA confirmed the rescue of 63 Indian nationals from the Trishuli-I project in Nepal.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar expressed grief over the loss of life in the flash floods that hit Nepal and said that nature remains the most powerful force. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the incident was saddening for everyone and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the disaster. "It is saddening for all of us. I learnt about the reasons behind this. Nature is still the most powerful. I pay my tribute to those who lost their lives and pray for those who are missing," he said.

The VHP leader also said that efforts would be made to collect relief material for people affected by the floods. "We will try to collect relief material for those affected by the floods," Kumar added.

MEA on Rescue of Indian Nationals

Earlier, on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation. In a post on X on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the names while saying, "Update on Indian nationals rescued in Nepal."

Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Missing

Meanwhile, the death toll in Nepal is rising as 389 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday. The report said the figures were compiled based on details received from the District Administration Office and District and National Emergency Operation Centres and cover the emergency created by the Bhote Koshi flood in Rasuwa and the major search and rescue operations.

Details of Missing Personnel

Of the 977 people reported missing, 28 are Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force Nepal personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.(ANI)