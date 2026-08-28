Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has ordered a crackdown on food adulteration ahead of the festive season. Food safety teams are intensifying inspections, targeting milk, sweets, and other high-demand items across the city.

In view of the forthcoming festive season and the anticipated increase in demand for milk, milk products, sweets, and other food items, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has directed Delhi's Department of Food Safety to intensify inspection, surveillance and enforcement activities across Delhi.

Inspections and Enforcement Stepped Up

According to a press release issued by Delhi's Health Ministry on Thursday, food safety teams have stepped up inspections and sampling at sweet manufacturing units, mandis, markets, food establishments and other vulnerable locations, with particular focus on milk and milk products such as Paneer, Khoya and Ghee, along with sweets and other high-demand food items. Surprise inspections were conducted at sweet manufacturing units in Okhla, Badli, Nihal Vihar and Narela, among other areas, as well as at mandis including Okhla Subzi Mandi and Ghanta Ghar Subzi Mandi. As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, approximately 131 kg of expired food articles, including khoya, besan and atta, were identified and destroyed on the spot. The Food Safety teams also collected 37 samples of paneer, khoya, ghee, sweets and other food products under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. These samples will be sent to designated food testing laboratories for quality analysis, and further necessary action will be taken based on the laboratory findings and in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.

'Health and Safety is Our Foremost Priority': Minister

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring that citizens have access to safe and wholesome food during the festive season. "The health and safety of Delhi's citizens is our foremost priority. With festive demand increasing, we have directed the Food Safety Department to maintain heightened vigilance across the city and ensure rigorous inspections and sampling. Special attention is being given to milk and milk products, sweets and other high-demand food items," the Minister said.

The Health Minister has further directed enforcement teams to continue intensive inspections and sampling across markets, manufacturing units, food establishments and other sensitive locations throughout the festive season.

The Health Minister reiterated that strict action will be taken against persons found involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of unsafe or adulterated food products. He appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with enforcement teams and contribute towards ensuring safe and wholesome food for the citizens of Delhi during the festive season. He added, "Anyone found adulterating food items or compromising with prescribed food safety standards will not be spared. The health and safety of Delhi's citizens is non-negotiable. As long as I have the responsibility of serving as the Health Minister, I will not allow anyone to play with or compromise the health of the people of Delhi. The strictest possible action will be taken against those found endangering public health through the sale or distribution of adulterated or unsafe food." (ANI)