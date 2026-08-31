A youth was caught red-handed by a farmer's nephew while trying to rob a house in Ranipet's Varagoorpatti. The owner was away when neighbours heard noises. The culprit, a local, was arrested. Rs 5 lakh and gold are reported missing.

A youth was allegedly caught red-handed while attempting to break into a locked house and commit theft in the Kollaimaedu area of Varagoorpatti near Timiri in Ranipet district. The house belongs to 74-year-old Masilamani, a farmer from the area.

Alert Neighbours Foil Robbery Attempt

He had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a relative's wedding in the Gudiyatham area. At around 10 pm, neighbours reportedly heard noises coming from Masilamani's house and alerted him over the phone.

Masilamani then informed his nephew Srinivasan and asked him to go to the house and check.

Nephew Catches Intruder Red-Handed

Srinivasan immediately rushed to the house and was shocked to find that the door had been broken open. On hearing continued noises from inside, he entered the house and allegedly found a masked man wearing gloves and attempting to break open the cupboards. Srinivasan reportedly caught the man red-handed. When he removed the man's mask, he identified him as Rajkumar, a youth from the same locality.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the information, Timiri police reached the spot and took Rajkumar into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, Masilamani lodged a complaint at the Timiri Police Station stating that Rs 5 lakh in cash and two sovereigns of gold jewellery kept inside the cupboards were missing from the house.

CCTV footage purportedly showing Rajkumar entering the house wearing a mask and gloves has also emerged, creating a stir in the locality. The incident caused concern among residents as the house had been locked after Masilamani left to attend a wedding, and a youth from the same locality was allegedly caught attempting to break the lock and commit theft.