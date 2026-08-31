A nine-year-old declared brain-dead after a road accident donated her organs. Her kidneys and liver gave three people a new lease of life.

As nine-year-old Anjali took her final leave, she left behind a legacy of life. The young girl, who had been admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur following a road accident, was declared brain-dead on August 27. Her grieving family then made the courageous choice to donate her organs.

Her two kidneys and liver were retrieved for transplantation. While one kidney and the liver were transported via a green corridor to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, the remaining kidney will be used for a patient at AIIMS Jodhpur itself.

The family was persuaded by transplant authorities to go ahead with the donation

The tragedy unfolded on August 19 when Anjali, a resident of Pachpadra, was hit by a dumper truck while crossing the road on her way to school. The impact was so brutal that she was flung several feet away, sustaining critical injuries to her head and other parts of her body. Despite being rushed to AIIMS Jodhpur, her condition continued to deteriorate.

Anjali's father, Ashok Das, works as a driver while her mother manages the household. The couple had waited 12 years for their first child. They also have a younger son. Das said the family initially hesitated to donate the organs, but eventually gave their consent after being counselled. Organ transplant coordinators from SOTTO, ROTTO, and NOTTO helped the family understand the significance of donation.

AIIMS Jodhpur had launched its deceased organ donation initiative in March 2024. Anjali's contribution marks the 12th cadaveric donation at the hospital. Notably, she is the third child donor at the institution, which has so far facilitated the donation of 37 organs.

The brain regulates all bodily functions, with breathing being the most critical. When the brain ceases to function, a ventilator artificially supplies oxygen to keep other organs viable for transplantation.