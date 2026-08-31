Uttarakhand Congress' Suryakant Dhasmana has attacked the BJP over the alleged 'purification' of Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally. He said the act has sparked outrage among Scheduled Castes.

Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged "purification" of Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally earlier this month.

Speaking to ANI, Dhasmana said Kharge visited Haldwani in Nainital district on August 8 and addressed a massive rally, which he claimed was "historic" despite alleged attempts by the state government and BJP to disrupt it.

"It is astonishing that on August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge visited Haldwani in Nainital district and organised a massive rally there. Initially, the government and the BJP put all their effort into disrupting and sabotaging the rally, but it turned out to be historic," he said.

Dhasmana alleged that two days later, on August 10, people associated with the BJP conducted a havan and yajna and sprinkled Gangajal at the Ramlila Maidan to "purify" the venue where Kharge's rally was held "Rattled by this, people associated with the BJP, under the protection of the BJP government, committed an outrageous act on August 10. They conducted a havan, performed a yajna, and sprinkled Gangajal to 'purify' the Ramlila Maidan, the very venue where the rally took place," he said.

The Congress leader said the alleged act of purification had caused widespread outrage among Scheduled Castes, backward classes and poor sections of society across the country.

"This act of 'purification' has sparked widespread outrage among Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and the poor across the entire country," Dhasmana said.

The 'Shuddhikaran' Controversy

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted in August 2026 over an alleged shuddhikaran (purification) ritual carried out at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, shortly after Kharge addressed a public rally at the venue.

On August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a political rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. Two days later, members of a right-wing group, Shri Ram Sena, reportedly conducted a havan and sprinkled gangajal at the venue stage as part of what they described as a "purification" exercise.

Political Backlash and Allegations of Casteism

The incident triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which condemned the act and alleged that it reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset". The party also termed the incident a violation of constitutional protections against untouchability.

Kharge subsequently raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that those responsible for the alleged act be arrested and booked under the Untouchability (Offences) Act.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the alleged ritual, describing it as a manifestation of a "Manuvadi mindset" and alleging that it was an illegal attempt to demean a Dalit leader.

BJP and Organisers' Response

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the ceremony and denied any involvement in the incident. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the act in Parliament, clarifying that the BJP had no association with the organisers and stating that the matter would be investigated.

Meanwhile, the organisers, Shri Ram Sena, along with local BJP representatives, maintained that the havan was not conducted because of Kharge's caste. They argued that the ritual was performed because religious decorum had allegedly been violated at the Ramlila ground. (ANI)