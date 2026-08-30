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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued; Officials Monitoring Ganga Water Level
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Met office has forecast heavy thundershowers for Kolkata and South Bengal tomorrow. But don't expect any relief, as high humidity will keep the weather sticky and uncomfortable
Moderate to heavy rainfall
The Alipore Met office predicts that Kolkata and all of West Bengal will see spells of thundershowers on Sunday, August 30, 2026. South Bengal districts, in particular, will have cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain.
Temperature and humidity details
Weather
Will remain cloudy
North Bengal
Huge glacier collapses
Alert in border states
Impact on West Bengal
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