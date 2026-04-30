Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain Hits Bengal, More Showers Expected Today
As forecast by the weather department, Kolkata and much of South Bengal saw heavy rain on Wednesday evening. What lies ahead for Thursday? Take a look at our photo gallery for complete weather details.
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Today's weather update
The Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast was spot on. Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Kolkata and large parts of South Bengal on the second day of polling. The sky was cloudy since Wednesday morning, and after a cool breeze, the evening brought heavy showers.
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Thunderstorm and rain forecast for South Bengal
The Alipore weather office has already predicted a change in weather for the South Bengal districts. They have stated that storms and rain might increase over the next three to four days. However, districts like Bankura, Purulia, and West Bardhaman will continue to face heat and humidity.
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How long will the rain last?
The weather office has said that the rain will continue for the next 3-4 days. Gusty winds might also blow from time to time. Because the sea will be rough, fishermen have been warned not to venture out until May 3.
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Storms and rain will bring down the heat
According to weather office sources, the temperature has dropped a bit because of the storm and rain. Kolkata's mercury could fall by 2-3 degrees from the normal level. The weather department has also predicted that the weather will remain pleasant over the weekend.
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North Bengal's weather update
The Alipore weather office reports that along with South Bengal, the northern districts will also see heavy rain over the next few days. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are all expected to receive heavy rainfall.
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