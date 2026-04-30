The IMD predicts that temperatures will shoot up from May 1 to May 3. The mercury will hit 39°C on May 1, peak at 40°C on May 2, and then drop slightly to 39°C on May 3. This means Delhi could face heatwave-like conditions, even without an official warning. After May 3, there's a chance of thunderstorms and rain again, which might bring the temperature down to a more comfortable 36–37°C.