Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students, calling the thread a promise to build a strong India. The event included an immersive tour of the Assembly to promote civic engagement and understanding of legislative processes.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students on Thursday, wishing them the best of luck for their future endeavours and encouraged them to excel in academics and lead with high moral values.

"The thread of Rakhi is not just a symbol of protection, but a binding promise between our democratic institutions and the future generation to build a strong, aware, and responsible India," Gupta said as students tied Rakhis on his wrist.

An Immersive Parliamentary Journey

During their visit, the students embarked on an immersive journey through India's parliamentary heritage, beginning with the historical significance of the iconic Assembly building. Constructed in 1912, the structure previously housed the historic Central Legislative Assembly and carries the legacy of figures like Vitthalbhai Patel. Students also gained insights into the Assembly's ongoing role in democratic governance since its re-establishment in 1993, said a release.

Understanding Legislative Processes

To deepen their understanding, the programme featured a comprehensive orientation on legislative procedures, offering a practical briefing on how laws are crafted, debated and passed. The educational session was complemented by a short film detailing the institution's evolution, featuring a voice-over by Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher.

The students were also presented with Ek Shatabdi Yatra, a commemorative coffee table publication documenting a century of legislative history, followed by a guided walkthrough of the Assembly House chamber to witness the operational heart of local governance.

Fostering Civic Engagement

Highlighting the importance of sustained participation, Gupta said the vitality of a democratic society depends on an informed, aware and active youth. He said that by directly experiencing democratic institutions in action, young citizens can channel their curiosity and drive into meaningful civic engagement, accountability and public service.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across multiple institutions. (ANI)