West Bengal: Stormy Weather Ahead As Rain Intensifies Across The State!
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring storms and rain to several districts in the state. A yellow alert has been issued for 23 districts, including Kolkata, with forecasts of thunderstorms.
Low pressure building up in the Bay of Bengal
The impact of the new low-pressure system
The Alipore weather office has warned of bad weather in 23 districts due to this low pressure. People will either face heavy rain or extreme discomfort from high humidity. A yellow alert for storms and rain is now active for all 23 districts. The forecast includes rain for North Bengal, along with Kolkata and South Bengal.
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Which districts will get the heaviest rain?
From Friday to Sunday, a yellow alert for heavy rain is in place for South 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum. Kolkata is also likely to get rain. These districts will experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h.
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Rain is also expected in North Bengal
Rain to begin from today itself
Here's what Kolkata's weather looks like
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